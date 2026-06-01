NIT Srinagar’s SANGAM-3.0 concludes at Gulmarg

· MLA Farooq Shah calls for stronger alumni engagement, investment in education

Srinagar, May 31: The third edition of the global alumni reunion, SANGAM-3.0, concluded at Gulmarg on Sunday with a special networking and interaction session, bringing to a close three days of celebrations, discussions and renewed engagement between alumni and their alma mater.

The event was organised by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in collaboration with the Alumni Association, REC/NIT Srinagar.

The concluding session at the Golf Club Gulmarg witnessed enthusiastic participation from distinguished alumni, faculty members, administrators, and guests from across the country.

Alumnus and MLA Gulmarg hosted the event, Er. Farooq Ahmad Shah, who welcomed the alumni fraternity and appreciated NIT Srinagar’s efforts to reconnect generations of graduates through a vibrant alumni platform.

Among those present were Babu Lal Juneja, Chairman, SKD University Rajasthan; Ashwani Kumar, Rajasthan; Social activist Tasneem Akhter; Nouman Ajaz Wawa, Director, TRM Institute; Er. Ambreena Anjum, Superintendent Engineer, Jal Shakti Department; Dr. Mehboob Makhdoomi (University of WathHarbor), CEO Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) Tariq Hussain Naik (JKAS), and G.N. Var, President, Private Schools Association J&K.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Gulmarg, Farooq Ahmad Shah (IAS Retd.) described NIT Srinagar as one of Northern India’s premier technical institutions that has produced generations of engineers, scientists, administrators, entrepreneurs and innovators who have made significant contributions to nation-building.

Calling SANGAM-3.0 more than an alumni reunion, MLA Shah said it was a celebration of shared experiences, lifelong friendships and collective commitment towards institutional growth.

“The values and relationships built during our days at REC Srinagar played a defining role in shaping our professional journeys,” he said.

He urged alumni to deepen their engagement with the institute through mentorship programmes, scholarships, research collaborations, industry partnerships and career opportunities for students.

MLA Gulmarg Shah also encouraged successful alumni and entrepreneurs to invest in higher education, skill development, and innovation initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir to generate employment and strengthen the region’s human resource base.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, said the successful conclusion of SANGAM-3.0 reflected the strength of the institute’s global alumni network.

“Our alumni are our greatest ambassadors. The overwhelming response witnessed during the last three days demonstrates the enduring bond that graduates continue to share with the institute. Their mentorship, expertise and support remain invaluable for the growth of NIT Srinagar,” he said.

Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman described SANGAM-3.0 as a landmark initiative aimed at building a sustainable and active alumni ecosystem.

“The reunion provided an excellent platform for alumni from different generations to reconnect, exchange ideas and contribute to the institute’s future growth. We witnessed meaningful interactions, academic discussions and several collaborative proposals during the programme,” he said.

President of the Alumni Association REC/NIT Srinagar, Er. Malay Chatterjee said the event had further strengthened ties between alumni and the institute.

“The alumni community remains committed to supporting the institute through student mentoring, industry linkages, innovation support and creating opportunities for young graduates. SANGAM-3.0 has opened new avenues for meaningful engagement,” he said.

Dean Alumni and International Affairs Prof. M.A. Shah said the reunion successfully reconnected alumni with their departments, faculty members and fellow graduates while inspiring students through interactions with accomplished professionals and administrators.

“Several alumni have expressed their willingness to support the institute in internships, placements, entrepreneurship, innovation, research collaborations and student mentoring. Such partnerships will significantly benefit both the institution and its students,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, G.N. Var lauded NIT Srinagar for nurturing a strong alumni culture and creating a platform that promotes knowledge-sharing, collaboration and institutional development.

A special presentation was delivered by Dr. Mehboob Makhdoomi, who highlighted the need to expand quality higher education opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He briefed participants about the proposed University of WathHarbor, envisioned as a future-ready institution focusing on innovation, research, skill development, entrepreneurship and industry-academia collaboration.

During the Gulmarg session, alumni shared memories of their student life at REC/NIT Srinagar and appreciated the institute’s transformation in academics, infrastructure, research and innovation over the years.

Several participants emphasized the need for sustained collaboration between the institute and its graduates to strengthen academic excellence, industry linkages and global outreach initiatives.

The organising team included Alumni Association office-bearers: Vice President Er. Sayed Parvez Qalandar, General Secretary Er. Irfan Bashir Ashai, Secretary, Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, Additional Secretaries, Er. Muzaffar Ahmad Beigh, Er. Irfan Shafi Parray and Er. Farhan Manzoor, Joint Secretaries Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, Er. Toyiba, Dr. Mohd Hanief Dar, and Treasurer Dr. Sajad Ahmad Mir.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Associate Dean Alumni and International Affairs Dr. H.S. Pali, who expressed gratitude to the Director, Registrar, Dean Alumni and International Affairs, distinguished alumni, faculty members, coordinators, volunteers, student teams and participants for contributing to the success of SANGAM-3.0.

Dr. Pali also acknowledged the efforts of Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dr. Dinesh Rajendran, Dr. Iqra, Dr. Sumaria Jan, Anchor Sana Showkat, the technical and photography teams, volunteers, supporting staff, and members of the Alumni Association for their dedication throughout the three-day event.