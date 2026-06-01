Pahalgam to Host Maiden National Golf Tournament in June

Aatif Qayoom

Srinagar, May 31: Pahalgam Golf Course is all set to witness its first ever National Golf Tournament in the first week of June, in a move aimed at promoting tourism and showcasing the scenic destination at the national level.

An official from the tourism department said the prestigious event is being organised in collaboration with other departments and is expected to attract nearly 100 golfers from different parts of the country.

The tournament will mark a historic moment for Pahalgam as it will be the first national level golf event to be held in the famous tourist resort.

The senior official said preparations for the tournament are already underway and all necessary arrangements are being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

He said the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to revive and strengthen tourism activities in Pahalgam after last year’s unfortunate incident that had affected the tourist sector in the area.

The official said the participation of golfers from various states would help send a positive message across the country about the peaceful atmosphere and tourism potential of Pahalgam.

“These golfers will act as ambassadors of Pahalgam. They will carry back good experiences and encourage more tourists to visit the destination,” the official said.

Tourism stakeholders and local business owners have welcomed the decision and termed it a major boost for the area. They said Pahalgam continues to remain one of the most loved tourist destinations in J&K and hosting national level sporting events will further increase its visibility.

They expressed hope that the tournament would open new avenues for sports tourism in the region and help attract more visitors during the ongoing tourist season.