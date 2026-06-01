MLA Banihal announces sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 4.5 cr

Inaugurates BPL Season-11 at Banihal Sports Stadium

Banihal, May 31: Amid a huge gathering of sports enthusiasts, youth, and local residents, MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday inaugurated BPL Season-11 at Sports Stadium Banihal.

The tournament, organized by Danish Farooq Mir and Mohd Asif Wani, witnessed tremendous enthusiasm and participation from cricket lovers across the region.

Addressing the gathering, Sajjad Shaheen appreciated the organizers for providing a vibrant platform to young talent and promoting the spirit of sportsmanship among the youth.

He emphasized that sports play a vital role in channelizing the energy of young people towards positive and constructive pursuits and help in building a healthy and progressive society.

On the occasion, the MLA announced the construction of a modern Indoor Sports Stadium at Banihal at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, along with the development of changing rooms and spectator seating facilities at the existing Sports Stadium Banihal at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

He stated that work on both projects will be initiated shortly and will significantly strengthen sports infrastructure in the constituency.

Sajjad Shaheen reiterated the commitment of the government towards promoting sports and creating quality facilities for aspiring players. He said that providing modern infrastructure and opportunities to youth remains a priority so that talented sportspersons can compete and excel at district, state, and national levels.

The MLA further announced that the proposed Sports Stadium at Nawan, Sports Stadium at Sangaldan, and Indoor Sports Stadium at Gool will also be taken up in the near future, giving a major boost to sports activities across the Banihal-Gool region.

He expressed gratitude to Omar Abdullah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, and Satish Sharma, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport and Sports, for their continuous support and keen interest in strengthening sports infrastructure in the Banihal-Gool constituency.

He said their encouragement and cooperation have played an important role in making these projects possible and in expanding opportunities for local youth.

Urging young people to actively participate in sports, the MLA said that investment in sports is an investment in the future of society and that the government remains committed to nurturing talent and promoting a sporting culture across the region.

Among those accompanying the MLA were Munir Bhat, Mukhtiar Sheikh, Manzoor Sheikh, Rashid Rasheed, Mehran Wani and several other prominent party functionaries and local leaders.

The event concluded with the MLA interacting with players and organizers and extending his best wishes for the successful conduct of the tournament.