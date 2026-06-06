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World Environment Day : CM urges citizens to join green mission

ByRK NEWS

Jun 6, 2026

Plants sapling at J&K House, New Delhi

Says every tree is investment in cleaner air

RK News Service

New Delhi, Jun 05: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah planted a sapling at Jammu & Kashmir House, New Delhi, marking the government’s continued commitment to environmental sustainability and green development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that every tree planted today is an investment in cleaner air, healthier communities, and a more resilient tomorrow. “Such efforts, though symbolic, carry long-term significance in addressing the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable development as key priorities of governance.

He called upon all citizens to actively participate in the collective mission of preserving natural heritage and building a greener, cleaner, healthier, and more climate-resilient Jammu and Kashmir for future generations.

By RK NEWS

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