DG SSB reviews Amarnath Yatra preparedness

Flags off bullet-resistant vehicles

Urges coordination with security agencies

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 05: Director General (DG), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sanjay Singhal (IPS), concluded a two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley on Friday to review operational preparedness, assess security arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, and interact with personnel deployed across the Valley.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 through the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal and culminate on August 28. The pilgrimage will proceed via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

During the visit on June 4 and 5, the DG extensively toured SSB deployments and key Yatra duty areas, reviewing the force’s readiness and infrastructure. He visited the Sector Headquarters (Special Operations) SSB Srinagar, 10th Battalion SSB Batmaloo, 13th Battalion SSB Dignibal (Ganderbal), and 14th Battalion SSB Pattan, besides Ad-hoc Battalions stationed in Srinagar. He also reviewed the deployments on the Baltal route.

On his arrival at the Sector Headquarters (Special Operations) SSB Srinagar, the DG was accorded a warm welcome by DIG Imtiaz Ismail Parray and other senior officers. Marking World Environment Day, he planted a sapling as part of a green initiative.

A Sainik Sammelan was organised at the Sector Headquarters, where the DG interacted with soldiers and officers, listened to their concerns, and emphasised the importance of physical and mental fitness, professional alertness, and awareness regarding cybercrime and online fraud. He urged personnel to maintain the highest standards of discipline and dedication and stressed close coordination with sister security agencies during the upcoming yatra deployment.

In a significant boost to operational capabilities, the DG flagged off a newly inducted fleet of bullet-resistant vehicles and dedicated them to the battalions ahead of the Yatra. He also inaugurated prefabricated residential structures and newly constructed temporary barracks through a virtual ceremony, dedicating them to SSB personnel deployed across the Valley.

Appreciating the commitment and professionalism of the force, DG Singhal commended SSB personnel for their dedicated service in the challenging operational environment of Kashmir. The visit was attended by DIG Imtiaz Ismail Parray and other senior officers of the SSB.