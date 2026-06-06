LG inaugurates Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple

New facility to accommodate 800-900 pilgrims

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla, Ganderbal, saying the new facility will substantially improve the pilgrimage experience by providing safe, hygienic, and comfortable accommodation for devotees visiting one of the most revered shrines in Jammu and Kashmir.

Located approximately 25 km from Srinagar and 5 km from Ganderbal town, the shrine attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year, particularly during the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani and Jyeshtha Ashtami, when thousands of pilgrims, including members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, visit the temple.

In 2023, several delegations met the Lieutenant Governor to request a Yatri Bhawan. Subsequently, the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, through the Rural Engineering Wing (REW), designed the plan, and the Lieutenant Governor laid the foundation stone in 2024.

“With Mata Kheer Bhawani’s blessing, I had laid the foundation stone on Jyeshtha Ashtami in 2024. The project will enhance the capacity of the shrine to host pilgrims visiting from India and abroad. My goal has been to provide the Kashmiri Pandit community visiting the shrine with excellent facilities and a serene spiritual experience,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The facility, constructed within the temple premises at a cost of ₹3.85 crore, comprises a G+II RCC framed structure with a plinth area of 3,885 sq. ft. and is designed to accommodate approximately 800–900 pilgrims through floor bedding arrangements.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple and prayed for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all.