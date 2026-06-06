Environmental protection shared responsibility: DGP

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 05: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Jammu & Kashmir Police organised a tree plantation drive at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar, reaffirming its commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The plantation drive was led by Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat (IPS), who planted a sapling and highlighted the importance of collective efforts in protecting and preserving the environment. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi (IPS), and DIG CKR, Rajiv Pandey (IPS), also participated in the programme and planted saplings. SSP Srinagar, Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy (IPS), along with Zonal SPs and other police officers, attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that environmental protection is a shared responsibility and called upon all stakeholders to contribute towards creating a greener, cleaner, and healthier future. He underscored the need for sustained efforts to preserve ecological balance and promote environmental awareness.

The plantation drive forms part of the J&K Police’s broader commitment towards supporting environmental conservation initiatives and fostering sustainable practices, a police spokesperson said.

Participants pledged to ensure the proper care and maintenance of the planted saplings and to actively promote environmental stewardship within the community.

J&K Police said it remains dedicated to serving society not only through effective law enforcement but also through initiatives aimed at public welfare, environmental protection, and sustainable development.