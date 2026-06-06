Sgr Police attach Rs 4 crore assets of drug traffickers

Houses, vehicles seized under NDPS Act

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 05: Continuing its sustained crackdown against narcotics trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, Srinagar Police has attached immovable and movable properties worth over Rs 4 crore belonging to individuals involved in drug trafficking in separate actions carried out by Police Stations Lal Bazar and Khanyar under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

In a significant action by Police Station Lal Bazar, a double-storey residential house constructed on nine marlas of land belonging to Aadil Ahmad Dhobi (son of Sunawallah Dhobi), a resident of Sikh Bagh, Lal Bazar, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 05/2026 under Sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act. A Swift Dzire vehicle (JK01U-0980) linked to the accused was also attached.

In another case registered at Police Station Lal Bazar, a Santro vehicle bearing Registration No. DL4CAP-6047 belonging to Arshid Ahmad Sheikh (son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh), a resident of Haka Bazar, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 50/2025 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

Police Station Khanyar attached a double-storey residential house along with 12 marlas of land, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, belonging to Owais Hussain Mir (son of Sajad Hussain Mir), a resident of Tangbagh, Khanyar. The accused is involved in FIR No. 12/2024 under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act. During investigation, the property was identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through proceeds of drug trafficking and was attached after completion of all requisite legal formalities.

The cumulative value of the attached properties and vehicles exceeds Rs 4 crore, marking another significant step towards dismantling the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks operating in the district.

Srinagar Police remains committed to targeting the economic foundations of drug trafficking by identifying and attaching assets acquired through illicit means, ensuring that crime does not pay. Police reiterated its unwavering commitment towards building a drug-free society and appealed to the public to continue supporting the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan by sharing credible information related to drug peddling and substance abuse.