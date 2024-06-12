Won’t rest till we root out terrorism, its supporters from J&K soil: LG Sinha on Reasi attack

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday people of UT must remain calm as administration and security forces won’t rest till terrorism and its supporters are eliminated from the J&K soil.

LG Sinha, while addressing Folk Festival organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Art Culture and Languages at SKICC here, the LG said that that the Reasi attack that left nine persons dead and 33 others injured, has trigger a widespread anger among the cross section of the society.

“The anger among people is genuine. People should have faith in the great valour, courage and intelligence of police and security forces. We will not rest till we root out terrorism and its supporters from the J&K soil,” he said.

He also urged the artists while carrying out the different forms of art, play a role in eradicating the terror and those abetting it.

On June 10, nine pilgrims including the driver of the bus were killed while 33 others injured after they came under the attack by terrorists in Reasi district of Jammu region. The slain were pilgrims who had come to Shiv Kohri to pay obeisance and were returning home. The attack had sent the entire security grid of J&K into a tizzy forcing the LG to chair a high level security meeting in Jammu on June 11 and Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar where a series of counter-insurgency measures were taken to prevent Reasi like incidents.

Pertinently, on June 12, two foreign terrorists and a CRPF man were killed in an encounter at Kathua in an encounter that started on June `11 evening and lasted till June 12 afternoon. A huge cache of arms and ammunition, US made M4 carbine, grenades were recovered from the slain. According to ADGP Jammu Anand Jain, the slain terrorists were part of the newly infiltrated group and there was a possibility of presence of more terrorists in the area or the region—(KNO)