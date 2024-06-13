Wheat Field Day: VC SKUAST-K for boosting food production through rice-wheat rotation

Srinagar, June 12: Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Nazir A Ganai on Wednesday highlighted the importance of rice-wheat rotation and urged farmers to participate in the university’s efforts to popularise this practice.

This rotation can enhance food production and increase cropping intensity in the Kashmir Valley, the VC said at an event organised by the SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Agriculture to celebrate Wheat Field Day.

Apart from Prof Ganai, who was the chief guest, the event was attended by Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension and Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, Director Research.

The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture welcomed the guests and provided an overview of the wheat programme, the university said in a press release, adding that the event aimed to showcase early maturing wheat varieties to farmers.

Prof Ganai congratulated the Division of Plant Breeding for developing wheat varieties that can be harvested in the last week of May. He urged farmers to participate in the university’s efforts to popularize rice-wheat rotation, which could enhance food production and increase cropping intensity in the Kashmir Valley.

The VC SKUAST-K assured farmers of comprehensive support, including seed availability and technological assistance to boost farm output. He highlighted the role of the university and the Faculty of Agriculture in helping regional farmers achieve food and nutritional security, along with increasing returns.

During his visit to the wheat nursery, Prof Ganai praised the breeders for maintaining a vast diversity of wheat germplasm, including wild relatives and novel trait sources. Various wheat and barley products showcased at the event garnered a huge interest from the farmers.