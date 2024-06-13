Silkworm rearing lab at GDC Kulgam to provide livelihood skills to students

SRINAGAR: The Zoology Department of Government Degree College (GDC) Kulgam, in collaboration with the Sericulture Department Kulgam, established a silkworm rearing laboratory to provide livelihood skill training to students. This initiative allows students to earn while learning, in addition to their regular studies.

Prof (Dr) Ezaz Hussain Rizvi, Principal of GDC Kulgam, told Rising Kashmir that students from a Zoology background are receiving skill training in which they are taught how to establish a small industry at home. “This enables them to earn while learning,” he said.

Dr Ezaz explained that this initiative aims to provide comprehensive skill training opportunities for students. The collaboration between the Zoology Department of GDC Kulgam and the Sericulture Department Kulgam is committed to nurturing the next generation of students, he said.

“By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to create a dynamic learning environment where students can gain hands-on experience and practical skills necessary for success in the sericulture industry. They will have the opportunity to engage in every aspect of sericulture, from rearing to silk production,” Prof Rizvi said, adding that the establishment of the rearing lab is focused on providing practical sessions that cover silkworm rearing to cocoon harvesting.

Dr Ezaz said the cultivation of silkworms for silk production holds immense potential in this area. “The lab will serve as a hub for experimental learning. In the first phase, students in the 4th semester with Zoology as their major subject have been selected for this training,” he informed.

“Through this collaboration, we are committed to empowering students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to excel in the sericulture sector. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, we aim to cultivate students capable of driving sustainable growth and innovation in the sericulture industry,” he added.

The lab was inaugurated by Prof Ezaz, who was accompanied by Dr Adil Ahmad Wani from the Sericulture Department, this month at the college.