Vivek Bali expresses grief over Akhnoor Bus road Accident

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
JD(U) State General Secretary Vivek Bali , expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the recent bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu. The unfortunate incident has left the entire community in shock and mourning.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the horrific bus accident in Akhnoor, which has resulted in the loss of several precious lives and caused injuries to many others,” said Vivek Bali. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims during this incredibly difficult time. I extend my deepest condolences to them and pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured.

“The bus accident, has claimed multiple lives and left many passengers injured. Emergency services and authorities rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance and medical care to the victims.

In response to the tragedy, Vivek Bali has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of commuters in the future. He also emphasized the importance of providing adequate support and resources to the affected families.

“I urge the authorities to leave no stone unturned in determining the cause of this tragic accident and to implement measures that can prevent such incidents in the future. It is crucial that we prioritize the safety of our citizens and ensure that such a tragedy does not recur,” Bali added.

