Developing Story

Vivek Bali Congratulates Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi on General Election Victory

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 05: Vivek Bali State General Secretary of Janata Dal (United) (JDU), extends his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on their resounding victory in the general elections.

“Congratulations to our dynamic leaders, Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, for their decisive win in the general elections. This historic victory marks the beginning of the 3.0 term for our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and I am confident that under his leadership, India will soon ascend to become the third-largest economy in the world,” said Vivek Bali.

Bali also highlighted the outstanding performance of JDU in the Lok Sabha elections. “The strike rate of JDU has been commendable, reflecting the unwavering support and trust of the people in our party’s vision and leadership. Our leader, Nitish Kumar, has once again proven his mettle by steering our party to success, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has also delivered an impressive performance across the nation.”

In his statement, Vivek Bali expressed his gratitude to the voters and supporters. “I thank all the citizens for their support and belief in our leadership. Together, we will continue to work towards the prosperity and development of our nation.”

You Might Also Like

World Environment Day: LG Sinha addresses conference on “Our Land, Our Future” at Srinagar

“Govt must respect verdict of people, release Engineer Rashid”: Mehbooba Mufti

Easier exam, grace marks, surge in registration led to record number of NEET UG toppers: NTA

NDA meeting to be held on June 7 in Delhi, to discuss government formation

Swearing in ceremony of PM Modi likely on June 8, cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu ahead of next government formation
Next Article “Govt must respect verdict of people, release Engineer Rashid”: Mehbooba Mufti
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Excise Case: Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal’s interim bail plea, extends judicial custody till June 19
Breaking
Woman dies, 2 others injured in accident in Mendhar Poonch
Breaking
PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu ahead of next government formation
Breaking
PM Modi launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on World Environment Day
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.