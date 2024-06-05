Vivek Bali Congratulates Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi on General Election Victory

Srinagar, June 05: Vivek Bali State General Secretary of Janata Dal (United) (JDU), extends his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on their resounding victory in the general elections.

“Congratulations to our dynamic leaders, Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, for their decisive win in the general elections. This historic victory marks the beginning of the 3.0 term for our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and I am confident that under his leadership, India will soon ascend to become the third-largest economy in the world,” said Vivek Bali.

Bali also highlighted the outstanding performance of JDU in the Lok Sabha elections. “The strike rate of JDU has been commendable, reflecting the unwavering support and trust of the people in our party’s vision and leadership. Our leader, Nitish Kumar, has once again proven his mettle by steering our party to success, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has also delivered an impressive performance across the nation.”

In his statement, Vivek Bali expressed his gratitude to the voters and supporters. “I thank all the citizens for their support and belief in our leadership. Together, we will continue to work towards the prosperity and development of our nation.”