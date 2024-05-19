Terrorism will be rooted-out completely in Modi’s next five-year term: Sunil Sharma

BJP senior leader and former minister Sunil Sharma Sunday claimed that the ecosystem of terrorism has been taken to last breath in J&K in last five years, and will be buried completely in PM Modi’s next five year term.

Sharma who visited Herpora Shopian to express solidarity with the family of former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh who was shot dead by terrorists on Friday evening, told reporters that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will be over in PM Modi’s next five year term.

“This is not an ordinary incident, rather a cold war going on with a country (Pakistan) which is facing starvation at its peak. Their system has absolutely collapsed today. I want to clear it that it takes BJP government five years to take terrorism to last breath in Jammu & Kashmir, but it will be completely eradicated in next five-years term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sharma as per KNS said.

Sharma said that people of Jammu & Kashmir have reposed faith on democracy. “After four decades of time it is first time that polling turnout touched 40 percent graph, which reflects people confidence and faith on India and its democracy.

He said in last five years BJP workers in Kashmir gave immense sacrifices and remained along with people. He also said that today terrorists targeted our workers Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, but his sacrifice would be remembered for long.

“Being a sepoy of Narendra Modi, I want to clear that with the killing of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, there will be hundreds and thousands of Aijaz who will come up from Kashmir,” he said.

To a query, Sharma said that BJP will provide appropriate compensation to the family of deceased. “Further the matter will be taken up with government to provide adequate ex-gratia in terms of employment,” he added. (KNS)