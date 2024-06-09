US, German based high-tech equipment reaches Jammu AIIMS

JAMMU, Jun 08: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaipur in Jammu, has received all the high-tech and much needed Radiology equipment/machinery from Germany and US. The training of technicians has been going on to make the AIIMS fully functional, officials said.

Apart from Radiology machines/equipment, the Jammu AIIMS has also received other vital and most needed high-tech machines from US and Germany and some other countries.

“The companies of the US and Germany, which supplied all the high-tech Radiology machines to Vijaipur AIIMS, are now training our technicians on different ways of handling these machines/equipment,” Director, Vijaipur AIIMS, Dr Shakti Gupta told Rising Kashmir, while adding, “The training by these foreign companies to our technicians will be of one month”.

The training of the technicians will conclude within a few days. “Once the training is completed, we will make AIIMS fully functional,” the Director said.

1.3 Texla MRI machine, Emergency slice 128 CT Scan from USA, and 256 CT scan Machine from USA have all arrived at AIIMS Jammu for both OPDs.

The AIIMS at Vijaipur in Jammu has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 1661 crores. The Jammu AIIMs was sanctioned by the central government after demands were raised from several quarters and political parties.

The AIIMS at Vijaipur in Jammu is going to be the first fully digitized AIIMS of the country with all the functions of the hospital, details of the staff, details of the patients right from their reporting to this prestigious institute and their treatment would all be ‘online’.

All services of the Vijaipur AIIMS, including different tests prescribed to the patients, prescriptions by the doctors, total number of OPDs conducted per day, details of the AIIMS staff/doctors and their specialty, total number of patients admitted, suggestions for patients and attendants, details of treatment facilities available etc would all be online.