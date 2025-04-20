“Urge administration to prioritize immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups”: Mehbooba Mufti on Ramban Landslides 

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday Urged administration to prioritize the immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups ; elderly, women, and children while providing food, water, and medical aid in Ramban.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “The devastating landslides triggered by relentless rains along the Ramban section of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway have claimed lives, buried vehicles, and stranded many.”

“Urge the administration to prioritize the immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups—elderly, women, and children—while providing food, water, and medical aid. Swiftly clear debris, restore connectivity and implement long-term measures like early warning systems and infrastructure upgrades to prevent such tragedies.” she added.