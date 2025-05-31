BreakingKashmir

MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar Reviews Ongoing Construction Work at SR Gunj Hospital

1 Min Read

MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing construction work at S.R. Gunj Hospital.

During the visit, he assessed the progress of the project and issued on-the-spot directives to expedite critical infrastructure developments in the area.

The review was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Engineer Smart City, Deputy Director F&ES, Additional Director CAPD North, Superintending Engineer R&B Core, Joint Commissioner Works SMC, Executive Engineer City Roads, Executive Engineer JKPDD, Assistant Engineer NWR, Assistant Engineer SMC Works, and other Junior Engineers. He also took review of public exigencies ahead of Eid Ul Azha.

