Support me in my efforts to become part of Creative society: Nizam u Din to Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 04: Calling on people to back his vision for a better future, Former MLA Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat on Wednesday urged the electorate to support his candidacy to transform Bandipora into a dynamic and forward-thinking community.

Addressing a press conference here at Bandipora office, Bhat appealed people of Bandipora to support him in his efforts to become a proud part of an Creative society. “We have a long list of grievances and incomplete projects in Bandipora, and I aim to address them on a priority basis.”

Speaking on his belief in competitive politics, Bhat said that exchanging ideologies and ideas is important for the electorate to judge candidates fairly.

He also said that his political journey has led him to focus on Bandipora’s future and that his vision is centered on both immediate and long-term goals for Bandipora.

Bhat further said that he is determined to fight for the people of Bandipora. “This is an incomplete agenda, which I want to complete, and I am putting my share in it. I am committed to standing up for all my issues, which alone can guarantee our independence from these issues,” Bhat said.

Bhat also released his manifesto, which outlines a strategic plan to tackle critical issues in Bandipora.