Two Schools closed in Rafiabad village amid search operation

Authorities on Wednesday closed two educational institutions in view of cordon and search operation in Rafiabad village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official told that classwork at government degree college Hadipora and Panash institution shall remain suspended today.

He said that the decision has been made to ensure the safety of students and staff and a precautionary measure in view of the current situation in the specific area.

A cordon and search was launched in the area today morning, following which traffic was also diverted—(KNO)