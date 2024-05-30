Two people dead after falling into well in Kupwara

Srinagar, May 29: A pall of gloom descended in Kralpora village of Kupwara when two individuals were recovered dead and three others were hospitalized after falling unconscious inside a well. The incident occurred while they were cleaning the well in Satboin Dardpora.

According to an official, the five individuals fell unconscious due to suffocation. “As the news spread, a rescue operation was launched at the site,” the official stated. “After strenuous efforts, the individuals were taken out of the water source and shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared two of them brought dead.”

An eyewitness reported that the incident happened around 12 noon. Initially, two persons entered the well to clean it. After some time without any response from the two inside the well, a third person decided to enter. Subsequently, a fourth and a fifth person followed. Concerned by the lack of communication, anxious villagers alerted the local police.

The deceased were identified as Farid Ahmad Khoja and Bashir Ahmad Khoja. The three hospitalized individuals are Safeer Ahmad, Qasim ud Din, and Abdul Hameed, who are currently undergoing treatment.

Upon arrival, the police initiated rescue operations, retrieving all five individuals in an unconscious state. Despite the efforts to save them, two were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Local residents expressed strong resentment, criticizing the disaster management department in Kupwara for inadequate training and equipment. They also pointed out the lack of separate funds for disaster management from the Block Development Council (BDC) or District Development Council (DDC).

It is noteworthy that similar incidents have been reported in the past in this border district, resulting in multiple fatalities. The recurring nature of these tragedies highlights the urgent need for better preparedness and resources to prevent such incidents in the future.