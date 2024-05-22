Breaking

Two more Government employees disengaged for violating MCC at Ganderbal

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Acting tough against the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines, the authorities in Ganderbal disengaged two more government employees, today.

The order issued in this regard stated that Mushtaq Ahmad Khan S/O: Mohammad Sidiq Khan R/O: Hari Ganiwan working as CPW in GHSS Hari Ganiwan is hereby disengaged from the service with immediate effect as per the direction received from Nodal Officer MCC Ganderbal.

In another order, Shabir Ahmad Rather, S/O: Mohammad Sidiq Rather R/O: Kangan, working as CPW in GHSS Kangan is also disengaged from the service with immediate effect for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Pertinent to mention, both the employees were actively participating in election campaigns of Political Party in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

