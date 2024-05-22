Lt Governor greets people on Buddha Purnima

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Buddha Purnima.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to all.

Lord Buddha guided the humanity on the path of peace, non-violence, selfless-service and virtuous living. His eternal message continues to guide us on the path of truth, compassion and universal brotherhood.

May Buddha Purnima usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for everyone”.