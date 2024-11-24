Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar; Contraband substance, cash recovered

Police in Srinagar have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances & cash from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said, “At a checkpoint established on NHW opposite Tehsil Office Central Shalteng by Srinagar Police, a truck bearing registration number JK18-2323 was intercepted with two persons on board. They have been identified as Tajamul Rafiq son of Mohd Rafiq resident of Kandi Tangdhar and Manzoor Ahmad Khan son of Jalal ud din Khan resident of Hayhama Kupwara A/P Palpora Noorbagh, Srinagar.”

“During search, 14 grams of Brown Sugar and cash amount of ₹34,000 (believed to be proceeds of narcotics) have been recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vechicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized”, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.72/2024 has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.