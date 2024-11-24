Breaking

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar; Contraband substance, cash recovered

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_131072

Police in Srinagar have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances & cash from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said, “At a checkpoint established on NHW opposite Tehsil Office Central Shalteng by Srinagar Police, a truck bearing registration number JK18-2323 was intercepted with two persons on board. They have been identified as Tajamul Rafiq son of Mohd Rafiq resident of Kandi Tangdhar and Manzoor Ahmad Khan son of Jalal ud din Khan resident of Hayhama Kupwara A/P Palpora Noorbagh, Srinagar.”

“During search, 14 grams of Brown Sugar and cash amount of ₹34,000 (believed to be proceeds of narcotics) have been recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vechicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized”, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.72/2024 has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

You Might Also Like

RPHQ Rajouri organised one-day Seminar on “Cyber Security- Future Challenges and Capacity Building”

Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Ladakh

64 Mutton shops sealed in Srinagar; fine of Rs 27k imposed on 17 erring traders

DC reviews progress of work on Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes in Udhampur

US supports “constructive dialogue” between India and Pakistan

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Higher reaches in Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, rains lash plains
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Higher reaches in Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, rains lash plains
Developing Story
Devotees gather in thousands to celebrate 50th Urs of a Sufi saint in J&K
Breaking
IPL 2025: A total of 1,574 players to go under hammer in mega auction at Jeddah
Breaking
Security forces conduct search operation in J&K’s Sidhra after reports of suspected explosives
Breaking