“When youth brainstorm on taking country forward, we definitely get concrete results”: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praise on the country’s youth for their contribution to the country’s progress and said that when youth get together to brainstorm on ideas to take the country forward “concrete results” are obtained.

In his address during the 116th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ on the National Cadet Corps Raising Day, the Prime Minister recalled his own “invaluable” experience as a NCC cadet and stated that that Corps inculcated “discipline, leadership and service among the youth.”

“Today is NCC day. NCC reminds us of our school and college days. I have been myself an NCC cadet, that’s why I can say with full confidence that the experience gained from this is invaluable for me,” PM Modi said.

He emphasized that NCC instils discipline, leadership, and service in youth.

“Be in case of a disaster, floods or any accident, NCC cadets are always present there. In 2024, more than two million youth are part of NCC. Compared to earlier, over 5000 schools and colleges are now part of NCC. And most important, girl cadets in NCC were nearly 25 per cent but now it is around 40,” PM Modi said.

Further he mentioned the upcoming “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue” scheduled to be held on January 11-12 where almost 2,000 youth from across the country will participate.

“Youth have a big role to play in making India a developed nation. When youth come together to brainstorm on taking country forward, we definitely get concrete results. Swami Vivekananda’s 162 birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Youth day. On January 11-12 at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, a large gathering of young ideas is going to take place and this initiative is called, “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,” he said.

“2000 youth from across the country will participate in this. Many special campaigns will be organised across the country to connect hundred thousand youth with politics,” PM Modi said.

Further, the Prime Minister praised several youths from different states for connecting the elderly with technology. A person from Bhopal has connected the elderly people with digital payments, while a youth from Lucknow has helped them in collecting digital certificates for pension.

Earlier, elderly people used to visit bank to submit their life certificate but now, it has become easier for them. A young person from Ahmedabad has taken upon himself to inform people about the danger of digital arrest. Majority of the victims of these types of crimes are the elderly. So, it is our responsibility that we make them aware and held them from getting trapped in cyber fraud,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also asserted about the need to repeatedly make people understand that there is no provision named digital arrest in the government. This is completely false and a conspiracy to trap people, he said on the dangers of the rising cyber scam in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials to intimidate victims and extort money.(ANI)