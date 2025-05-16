CM Omar Abdullah Urges Centre to Arrange Additional Haj Flights from Srinagar

Srinagar, May 16 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday Urged Centre to Arrange Additional Haj Flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims.

In a post on X, the CM’s office wrote, “I have taken up with the Government of India the urgent need to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions”

“Ensuring a smooth and timely pilgrimage for our pilgrims is the Government’s priority”, the post reads.