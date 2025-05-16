BreakingKashmir

CM Omar Abdullah Urges Centre to Arrange Additional Haj Flights from Srinagar

"Ensuring a smooth & timely pilgrimage for our pilgrims is Govt's priority": CM

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 16 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday Urged Centre to Arrange Additional Haj Flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims.

In a post on X, the CM’s office wrote, “I have taken up with the Government of India the urgent need to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions”

“Ensuring a smooth and timely pilgrimage for our pilgrims is the Government’s priority”, the post reads.

Hajj-2024: 5 Kashmiri women pilgrims die of heat stroke during pilgrimage
VBS holds cleanliness drive at famous tourist resort of Pahalgam
Kashmir witnesses surge in forest fires amid dry spell
EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart Cleverly
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 38 candidates file nomination papers for Baramulla PC
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article FIR Registered for Violation of Prohibitory Orders in Doda
Next Article District Administration Poonch launches “Report to Support” facility for Shelling-Affected Residents
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Pleasing some people across border”: CM Omar on Mehbooba Mufti’s Tulbul project remark
Breaking Kashmir
District Administration Poonch launches “Report to Support” facility for Shelling-Affected Residents
Breaking
FIR Registered for Violation of Prohibitory Orders in Doda
Breaking
“Operation Sindoor is not over yet..was just a trailer”: Rajnath Singh at Bhuj Air Force Station
Breaking National