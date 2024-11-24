Developing Story

Higher reaches in Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, rains lash plains

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Kupwara, Nov 17 (ANI): Line of Control in Keran sector receives fresh snowfall, in Kupwara on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday, bringing a picturesque white blanket to the region. Simultaneously, rains lashed the plains, leading to a significant drop in temperatures across the valley.

The higher altitudes, including areas such as Sonamarg and Gurez, received moderate snowfall overnight, turning the landscapes into a winter wonderland. Gulmarg, a hotspot for tourists and skiers, saw several inches of snow, much to the delight of visitors.

In the plains, including Srinagar, intermittent rainfall brought chilly weather, with temperatures plummeting several degrees below normal.

Residents turned to woolens and heating arrangements as the winter chill set in early.

The weather department has attributed the change to a western disturbance and has predicted more precipitation in the coming days. Authorities have issued advisories for travelers heading to higher altitudes, warning of slippery roads and possible disruptions.

Tourism stakeholders are optimistic about the snowfall, anticipating an influx of tourists in the coming weeks as winter sports and activities pick up pace. Meanwhile, locals brace for colder days ahead as the valley officially welcomes the onset of winter.(KNS)

 

You Might Also Like

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RO Srinagar PC holds meeting with Candidates & representatives of Political Parties

Mercury drops after Snowfall, Pahalgam freezes at minus 11.9°C, Gulmarg minus 10°C

SIA Jammu files supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists in Rajouri

Govt committed towards Horticulture promotion, growers welfare: Javid Dar

Jobs will be given on the basis of merit, not on recommendation: LG Sinha

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Devotees gather in thousands to celebrate 50th Urs of a Sufi saint in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Devotees gather in thousands to celebrate 50th Urs of a Sufi saint in J&K
Breaking
IPL 2025: A total of 1,574 players to go under hammer in mega auction at Jeddah
Breaking
Security forces conduct search operation in J&K’s Sidhra after reports of suspected explosives
Breaking
Kashmir’s Comedy King bats for a Kashmiri film industry to combat unemployment
Features