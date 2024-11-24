Higher reaches in Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, rains lash plains

The upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday, bringing a picturesque white blanket to the region. Simultaneously, rains lashed the plains, leading to a significant drop in temperatures across the valley.

The higher altitudes, including areas such as Sonamarg and Gurez, received moderate snowfall overnight, turning the landscapes into a winter wonderland. Gulmarg, a hotspot for tourists and skiers, saw several inches of snow, much to the delight of visitors.

In the plains, including Srinagar, intermittent rainfall brought chilly weather, with temperatures plummeting several degrees below normal.

Residents turned to woolens and heating arrangements as the winter chill set in early.

The weather department has attributed the change to a western disturbance and has predicted more precipitation in the coming days. Authorities have issued advisories for travelers heading to higher altitudes, warning of slippery roads and possible disruptions.

Tourism stakeholders are optimistic about the snowfall, anticipating an influx of tourists in the coming weeks as winter sports and activities pick up pace. Meanwhile, locals brace for colder days ahead as the valley officially welcomes the onset of winter.(KNS)