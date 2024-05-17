Breaking

Two drug peddlers arrested in Shopian, huge contraband substances & cash recovered

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_131072

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have recovered contraband substances & cash from residential house in village Rawalpora area of Shopian district.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Shopian received information through reliable sources that one person namely Mohd Yaqoob Shah son of Mohd Sultan Shah & his son Adil Hussain Shah resident of Rawalpora Shopian has concealed Heroin like contraband substance in his residential house. Accordingly, a police party from Police Station Shopian alongwith Executive Magistrate raided the said residential house.

“During search, 244 grams of Heroin and cash amount of Rs. 19,320/- (proceeds of narcotics) was recovered. Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody”, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 69/2024 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Shopian and investigation has been initiated.

You Might Also Like

BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach: Report

Voter turnout of 69.16 pc recorded in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI

Director General National Cadet Corps calls on LG Sinha

SIA Jammu files supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists in Rajouri

“For vote jihad, Congress transferring part of your property to its vote bank”: PM Modi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Voter turnout of 69.16 pc recorded in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI
Next Article BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach: Report
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pulwama Police Solves Hit & Run Case: Accused along with load carrier Arrested
Breaking
“Tolerance for any kind of cross-border terrorism activity very low in India”: EAM Jaishankar
Developing Story
“We were going into very dark place”: Kohli looks back at RCB’s winless run
Developing Story
Secy MoHFW, Advisor Bhatnagar address NHMs’ National Conference at Srinagar
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.