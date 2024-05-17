Two drug peddlers arrested in Shopian, huge contraband substances & cash recovered

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have recovered contraband substances & cash from residential house in village Rawalpora area of Shopian district.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Shopian received information through reliable sources that one person namely Mohd Yaqoob Shah son of Mohd Sultan Shah & his son Adil Hussain Shah resident of Rawalpora Shopian has concealed Heroin like contraband substance in his residential house. Accordingly, a police party from Police Station Shopian alongwith Executive Magistrate raided the said residential house.

“During search, 244 grams of Heroin and cash amount of Rs. 19,320/- (proceeds of narcotics) was recovered. Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody”, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 69/2024 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Shopian and investigation has been initiated.