Tobacco Use and the Rising Burden of Head and Neck Cancer

Smoking harmful chemicals impacts our lungs and affects the entire body. It is a well-known fact that smoking contributes to cancer development through various mechanisms. It damages the DNA in our cells even the ones that safeguard against cancers. While most people are aware of the detrimental health effects of smoking, including its association with lung cancer and heart disease, Additionally, exposure to second-hand smoke and the use of other forms of tobacco also elevate the risk of developing several types of cancer.

Consuming tobacco in any form exposes the body to harmful chemicals and it is one of the leading causes of head and neck cancers. Head and neck cancers are a group of cancers that affect areas like the mouth, throat, larynx, salivary gland, and sinuses. Avoiding tobacco is crucial to reducing this risk.

Understanding the Risk

The factors for increased risk of Head and Neck cancer include tobacco and alcohol consumption and HPV infections. Some types of head and neck cancers, like ones in the throat or mouth, are especially linked to tobacco. Individuals who smoke are more likely than non-smokers to get head and neck cancers.

Other risk factors include poor oral hygiene, a family history of head and neck cancer, and exposure to specific environmental toxins or carcinogens. Some of the common signs and symptoms may include sore throat, continuous ear pain, chronic cough, coughing up blood, mouth ulcers and sores that don’t heal, lump in the neck, difficulty in swallowing and weight loss.

Diagnosis and Treatment of Head and Neck Cancers

Head and Neck cancer can be diagnosed through nasal endoscopy, laryngoscopy, X-Ray, CT Scans, MRI, PET Scan, blood test for HPV and Biopsy.

The treatment for head and neck cancer depends on the type and stage of cancer. Common treatments include:

Tumor Removal By Surgery : The surgeons will perform surgery to remove the cancerous part and a margin of healthy tissues surrounding it

Chemotherapy: The treatment includes use of single drug or combination of drugs to destroy cancer cells or stop them from growing and dividing. It can be administered orally or intravenously

Radiation Therapy: It typically involves a machine that delivers high-energy X-rays directly to the tumor

Targeted therapy: It uses drugs or other substances to precisely identify and attack cancer cells while minimizing damage to normal cells. It targets the molecules or pathways involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells

Immunotherapy: In this therapy drugs boosts the immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells more effectively

Additionally, targeted therapy and immunotherapy may be used to specifically target cancer cells or boost the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Treatment plans are personalized based on individual factors such as the location and size of the tumor, overall health, and preferences.

Quality of Life

The life expectancy after a diagnosis of head and neck cancer depends on the type and stage of cancer at diagnosis, the individual’s health and the treatment received. With advancements in medical treatments, including targeted therapy, and immunotherapy many patients with head and neck cancer can achieve complete remission or long-term survival. However, it’s essential to note that head and neck cancers can be aggressive and may have a high risk of recurrence therefore quitting smoking can improve the effectiveness.

Why Quitting Matters

Although tobacco smoking is still a major risk factor for head and neck cancers, it’s never too late to make a positive change. By quitting tobacco and embracing a healthy lifestyle, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing these devastating malignancies. Additionally, early detection through regular screenings and seeking prompt medical attention for any concerning symptoms can greatly improve treatment outcomes.

(Author is Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist, HCG Cancer Center, Mumbai)