Director JKEDI e-inaugurates 10-day EDP at Ramban

Jammu, June 03: Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Monday e-inaugurated a 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) in Ramban under the Tejaswini initiative of Mission Youth, J&K.

Speaking at the inauguration, Director JKEDI, Sh. Rajinder Kumar Sharma (JKAS) emphasized the importance of empowering women through entrepreneurship and providing them with the necessary skills and resources to succeed in the business world. He highlighted JKEDI’s role in nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship and facilitating economic self-reliance among women across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, including the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and partner organizations, for their unwavering support and commitment to the Tejaswini initiative. He reiterated JKEDI’s dedication to empower women entrepreneurs and drive socio-economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 28 applicants have registered for the 10-day long EDP at DECC, Ramban. Tejaswini-the radiant, is a self-employment initiative of the government of Jammu and Kashmir under Mission Youth, J&K aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs of the UT of J&K, has been making significant strides in fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth. The e-inauguration of the EDP in Ramban underscores JKEDI’s commitment to imparting necessary training and capacity building skills to the potential entrepreneurs among women in Jammu and Kashmir.

The EDP will offer comprehensive training and support to aspiring women entrepreneurs, covering various aspects of business development, including idea generation, business planning, financial management, marketing strategies, and access to finance. Participants in the EDP will benefit from expert guidance and mentorship provided by the professionals and industry experts, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to start and manage a successful business.

The e-inauguration ceremony was attended by District Nodal Officer, JKEDI Ramban, Course team and aspiring women entrepreneurs from Ramban district.