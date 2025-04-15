Rich tributes paid to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

‘NIT Sgr students express admiration for Babasahib’

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday observed the 135th birth anniversary of father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar at Common Hall and paid rich tributes to the great leader.

The event was organised by the SC,ST Cell under the leadership of its Coordinator and Liaison Officer for SCs,STs, Dr. Kurella Swamy, with the active support of the student organising committee and under the esteemed guidance of Director Prof. (Dr.) Binod Kumar Kanaujia.

The commemorative event was presided over by Prof. Atikur Rahman, Incharge Registrar, alongside Dr. Yeshwant Mehta, Dean Planning and Development (P&D). In his presidential address, Prof. Atikur Rahman paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. He emphasised Babasaheb’s powerful call to “Pay Back to Society.” Prof. Rehman urged faculty and students to revisit their alma maters and contribute in all possible ways for their upliftment. He also stressed the importance of raising awareness among underprivileged communities about various government welfare schemes.

Dr. Yeshwant Mehta elaborated on the economic foresight of Babasaheb’s doctoral thesis, “The Problem of the Rupee”, explaining its relevance in shaping modern economic policies. He highlighted how Babasaheb’s economic vision continues to inspire contemporary discourse on financial justice. Dr. Kurella Swamy underlined the transformative power of education, drawing inspiration from Babasaheb’s vast literary contributions. “Babasaheb not only diagnosed the roots of social evils but also proposed sustainable solutions. We must delve into his writings to understand and eradicate societal issues,” he said. The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members, non-teaching staff and students.

Earlier the programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and garlanding of portraits of Gautam Buddha, Mahatma Phule, and Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, followed by Buddhavandana—a tribute of peace and reflection.

Students passionately expressed their admiration and respect for Babasaheb’s vision through speeches and poetry centered on his life, contributions and ideology. Notably, Ashutosh Pathak and Shubham received the Best Performance Awards in speech and poem recitation respectively. They were felicitated with mementos by the Registrar and Dean as tokens of appreciation.

A vote of thanks by Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmed, Member of the SC,ST Cell, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Director Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia and Incharge Registrar Prof. Atikur Rahman for their unwavering support in making the event a success. The student organizing committee for the event included: Lokeshwar, Deepak Thapa, Hitesh, Sunam, Nitin Kundal, Samiksha, Neha, Prajwal, Shubham, Sudhanshu, Mukesh, Nitin, Sunil, Raveena, Suchetan, Niti, Arun, Anushka, Manik Kundal, Aman Bhagat, Gagan, Ayush Kundal, Nikhil, Vardan, Sumit, Kartik Hans, Uhay Chadgal, Sujal Khalotra, Akarshit Attri, Sudhanshu Chaudhary, Prajwal Punwatkar, Gurmeet, Rahul Meena, Tarun Attri, Sumit, and Ricky Bhagat.

‘National College of Education pays tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’

NSS Unit of National College of Education Monday organised a series of activities to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution.

The event was organised under the able guidance of the college Principal Dr.Manju Dwivedi. The series of meaningful activities including pledge, speeches and quiz competition were organised to spread awareness about the work and contribution of Dr Ambedkar. These activities served as a platform to understand the contribution of Dr Ambedkar as the champion of social justice and equitable society. Programme officer Yashumati Jamwal appreciated the support and the energetic involvement of the students in making the event a success. Dean Administration Ajay Jamwal and the faculty members who graced the occasion by their presence were Neetu Sharma, Anisha Jamwal, Meenakshi Sharma, Puja Gupta, Payal Sethi, Deepika Jasrotia and others.

‘GGM Science College recalls Babasahib’s life, ideas, legacy’

The NSS Units of Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College, Jammu, celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on Monday with great reverence and enthusiasm. As part of a week-long series of commemorative events, around 50 NSS volunteers paid a heartfelt floral tribute at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Chowk, near Railway Station Jammu.

The tribute ceremony stood out as a significant moment in the week’s programme, which also featured a quiz competition focused on Dr Ambedkar’s life, ideas, and legacy. Additionally, volunteers participated in the administration of the Constitution Pledge, aimed at promoting constitutional values such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity among students.

Dr Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal of GGM Science College, commended the enthusiastic participation of NSS volunteers. In his address, he highlighted the continued relevance of Dr Ambedkar’s vision and urged students to embrace the principles of social justice and constitutional morality in their daily lives. The tribute was led by NSS Programme Officers Dr Rahul Kait and Dr Neha Sharma, who accompanied the volunteers. The event featured patriotic slogans, cultural performances, and a reaffirmation of commitment to community service and nation-building. The celebration concluded with the volunteers taking a renewed pledge to uphold and disseminate Dr Ambedkar’s ideals of social empowerment, equality, and inclusive development within their communities.

‘VC DDC Udhampur highlights land reforms, economic restructuring’

Ambedkar Jayanti was Monday celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm at the Community Hall in Dehma, Udhampur. The event witnessed a vibrant gathering of locals to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Speaking at the function, Vice Chairperson District Development Council Udhampur Juhi Manhas Pathania called for emulating the philosophy and core ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who laid the foundation of social justice and equity in India.

She emphasised Dr. Ambedkar’s visionary outlook on land reforms and economic restructuring in independent India. “His thoughts formed the bedrock of a just and equitable society — ideas that continue to inspire generations,” she said. While acknowledging that certain ideas could not be fully implemented due to various constraints, she noted that they are still deeply relevant across political, social, and economic spheres.

“It is time we realign with his vision. Dr. Ambedkar was a champion of the poor and underprivileged. His thoughts are more relevant than ever, even after nearly 70 years,” she added, appreciating the Centre Government’s commitment to carrying forward his legacy through inclusive development programs. The event featured cultural performances and tributes to Dr. Ambedkar. A large number of locals gathered to honour the legacy of the great social reformer.