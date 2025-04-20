“Three casualties, loss of property to couple of families”: Jitendra Singh on Udhampur calamity

As hailstorms and landslides wreak havoc in Udhampur, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jitendra Singh on Sunday apprised of three casualties and loss of property to a couple of families.

As National Highway (NH) 44 in the Ramban area remains blocked, Singh said he was in touch with the Deputy Commissioner and informed that relief was being provided to those who were facing hardships due to the hailstorm.

“There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked, and unfortunately, there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary,” Singh posted on X.

The Union Minister said that the district officials have been directed to ensure that assistance and relief are provided to those who need it. Singh urged the public not to panic amid the ongoing chaos over the natural calamity.

“The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives. Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity, he added.

The parts of National Highway (NH) 44 in the Ramban area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir were blocked due to heavy rains in the area on Sunday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Udhampur on Saturday night, blocking traffic in various parts of National Highway 44 in the Ramban area.

The heavy rains come just a few days after strong winds and rain caused widespread damage in Jammu and Udhampur.

On April 17, a sudden spell of strong winds and rain wreaked havoc across parts of the union territories, leading to structural damage, uprooted trees, and disruptions in road connectivity and power supply.

Udhampur district witnessed widespread damage as multiple trees were uprooted, severely disrupting traffic movement. Roads in many areas of the district were blocked, and power outages were also reported across several areas.

In Jammu, too, a section of the boundary wall of the Civil Secretariat collapsed due to intense winds, bringing down barbed wire with it.

Several parked vehicles were damaged by the falling debris. A JCB machine was deployed to clear the rubble and restore access to the area.

Former Sarpanch of Sateni Panchayat in Udhampur, Parshottam Gupta, confirmed extensive damage in his area. “I have inspected my Panchayat, and there were several trees uprooted. The traffic and electricity have been affected in the area… After 4-5 years, such strong winds have affected the area… We will be able to assess the damage tomorrow morning.” (ANI)