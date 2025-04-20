Security forces continue joint search operation in J&K’s Poonch for sixth consecutive day to trace terrorists

The Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation on Sunday for the sixth consecutive day in the forest area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch to trace terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The search operations started back on Tuesday following an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists on Monday night.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting extensive search operations in dense forest zones. Additional troops were also called in to assist the search operations.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu.

Speaking on the operation on Friday, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, BS Tuti, said the district has been dealing with a new wave of terrorism for the last one and a half to two years. He added that an action plan has been laid out to locate the terrorists in the area.

“Poonch district is dealing with a new wave of terrorism in the last 1.5-2 years…today, a meeting was held with the Army and we have formed an action plan…we have marked certain areas where the presence of terrorists is there. Action will be taken, and you will get to see the results also in the coming days,” police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Friday launched an inquiry after an alleged incident of manhandling by Army personnel surfaced in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a release by Defence PRO, Jammu, the situation unfolded during a routine search operation based on intelligence inputs about the possible movement of terrorists in the region. (ANI)