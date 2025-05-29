R&R Commissioner reviews arrangements for Kheer Bhawani mela

SRINAGAR, MAY 29: Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), Dr. Arvind Karwani, today took on the spot stock of arrangements being put in place for the ensuing Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela-2025.

Pertinent to mention that the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela is scheduled to be held on 3rd June, this year, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashthami. The Yatra, as part of the mela, will be flagged off from Jammu on 1st June at 6 am. After a brief halt at Ramban, the Yatra will proceed for different destinations like Tulmulla ( Ganderbal), Tikker ( Kupwara), Devsar ( Kulgam), Manzgam ( Kulgam) and Logripora (Anantnag) and reach the destination by afternoon.

The Relief Organization will facilitate transportation of the devotees from Jammu, as per past practice.

Dr Karwani interacted with the concerned district administration of Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag and Kupwara besides the Mandir Prabandhak Committee members and devotees. He reviewed the arrangements related to accommodation, sanitation, logistics, security and basic amenities for the Yatris.

Dr Karwani accompanied by the site engineers inspected various transit accommodations for PM Package employees under construction in the North , South and Central Kashmir. He also interacted with the PM package employees putting up at various locations in the Valley. He was apprised of various demands of the employees like allotment of quarters, basic amenities and education for their children.

The Commissioner assured the employees that all their genuine issues will be addressed in a phased manner.

He asked the Engineers to ensure quality work and speedy completion of the transit accommodation so that the possession of the quarters can be given to the eligible employees at the earliest, as per the criterion laid down by the government.