CM Omar Abdullah visits worse-hit areas in Ramban, assures comprehensive relief measures

3 Min Read

In a swift response to the devastation caused by the cloudburst in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today undertook a visit to the affected areas to personally assess the ground situation.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Ramban and senior civil and police officials, the Chief Minister travelled by road from Srinagar to reach Marog, one of the worst-hit villages. Demonstrating the deep concern and commitment of his government, he trekked several kilometres on foot through rugged terrain to reach Kela Morh, where the cloudburst had triggered flash floods, leaving a trail of destruction.

The natural calamity has claimed the lives of three persons, while causing extensive damage to residential structures, vehicles, and critical road infrastructure. Ramban district, often referred to as the lifeline between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu, remained cut off for the second consecutive day due to debris and damage along the National Highway, J&K’s primary transport artery.

Interacting with local residents and officials from the district administration, the Chief Minister was briefed on the scale of the damage and the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operations. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the victims of this tragedy.

“The scale of destruction is deeply distressing. Our administration is on the ground, working tirelessly to ensure the safety, relief, and rehabilitation of every affected family,” CM Omar Abdullah said.

“We will leave no stone unturned in standing by our people during this difficult time,” he added.

He further directed the concerned departments to expedite restoration work on the highway to resume vehicular movement at the earliest.

The district administration informed the Chief Minister that clearance operations are in full swing, with teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), disaster response units, police, volunteers, and the local population working round the clock to remove mudslides and boulders and restore normalcy in the affected area.

