President Droupadi Murmu to visit Dehradun from June 19 to 21 

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Dehradun from June 19 to June 21.

Preparations are being made by the government and administration for this visit, and strong security arrangements are being made, a press release from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in an official statement.

The President will lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art public park being developed on 132 acres of land on Rajpur Road in Dehradun. This park will be completed in one year and dedicated to the public, the statement read.

On the other hand, Rashtrapati Niketan, spread over 24 acres, will be opened to the general public on June 24. Before Rashtrapati Niketan, it was known as Rashtrapati Aashiyana. In addition to the collection of artefacts in this heritage building, visitors will get to see Lily Talab, Rokari Talab, Rose Garden, etc.

In addition, Rashtrapati Tapovan, spread over 19 acres, will be dedicated to the general public. It has winding paths, wooden bridges, and quiet places for contemplation and meditation.

Earlier, President Murmu’s visit to Madhya Pradesh from June 18 to 19 has been cancelled, as per information from the Collector of Indore.

President Murmu was supposed to visit Indore and Barwani on June 18 and 19, which has been cancelled. The Indore Collector shared a post on his official ‘X’ handle and informed about the development.

“Her Excellency President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Indore and Barwani on 18th and 19th June has been cancelled”, the ‘X’ post read.

President Droupadi Murmu was scheduled to participate in a state-level programme on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day to be held in Taloon Gram Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district on June 19, as per a press release.

President Murmu was the chief guest at the program, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other ministers were scheduled to attend. (ANI)