‘Tell how much money you got to break PAGD’, Bukhari asks NC, PDP

Anantnag, May 18: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Saturday called on the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “disclose how much money you received to break” the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Bukhari made these remarks while addressing a rally in Kokernag, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. He congratulated the Jamaat-e-Islami members who, according to him, have decided to stand with the people for development and prosperity.

“What have these parties achieved in the past five years? Article 370 was revoked while they were in parliament. Dr Farooq was a prominent leader; why didn’t he resign then? What difference would it have made? He [Dr Farooq] had money, if not from anything else, at least from the cricket scam,” Bukhari alleged. “The two parties should be asked on whose behest they broke the PAGD – they shouldn’t hide it. They should tell how much money they got for breaking the PAGD.”

The Apni Party chief added, “With Almighty’s grace and people’s support, the upcoming elections on May 20 will see one former chief minister lose, and on May 25, the people of Anantnag-Rajouri will make history by causing another former chief minister to lose in consecutive parliamentary elections.”

He said the Apni Party has nothing to hide. “They created the PAGD to hide their faces, got their orders, and then broke it. Though I had said before that there was nothing in it, we still believed it was a hope for the people. Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti should answer why they broke it,” he added.