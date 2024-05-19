Politics

Why PAGD approached SC if Art 370 was hollowed: Chugh

RK News
RK News
Srinagar, May 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and J&K In-Charge Tarun Chugh sharply responded to statements made by National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah regarding Article 370. He criticised NC and other constituents of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for approaching the Supreme Court regarding Article 370, implying that their actions contradicted their earlier stance.
Speaking to a news agency by phone, Chugh questioned why NC and other regional parties sought the intervention of the Supreme Court for the restoration of Article 370 if they believed the law was already hollowed out.
He accused NC, its leadership, and the Gupkar alliance of deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir for years over Article 370, alleging that they were now attempting to reignite sentiments around it despite its absence.
The BJP leader argued that Article 370 deprived Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and other underprivileged classes of their rights, and its abrogation has ensured that people from all communities receive their due rights.
Slamming Omar Abdullah, Chugh said the former chief minister was previously reluctant to participate in elections but has now resorted to making statements on Article 370. “This shift in stance is motivated by a fear of electoral defeat,” he said.

