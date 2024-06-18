Developing Story

Supreme Court of India to organise special Lok Adalat

In the 75th year of its establishment, the Supreme Court of India is organising a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases.

“Lok Adalats are an integral component of judicial system in this country, enhancing alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements,” a press statement said.

It further added that organising of the ensuing Lok Adalat is pursuant to the commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery for all sections of the society.

Cases having elements of settlement including cases relating to matrimonial and property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour which are pending before the Supreme Court would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal. (ANI)

 

