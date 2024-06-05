Landslide victory for incarcerated Engineer Rashid

Srinagar, June 04: The people of North Kashmir erupted in celebration on Tuesday as incarcerated Engineer Rashid secured a landslide victory in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

Rashid, the former MLA of Langate, won the seat with an overwhelming margin of two lakh votes, defeating two-time Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Cabinet Minister Sajad Gani Lone.

The victory of Engineer Rashid, who contested the election from behind bars, has been hailed as a significant political shift in the valley. His win reflects the deep-rooted support and trust the people of North Kashmir have in his leadership and vision.

Rashid’s win is a shocker since he contested the elections from Tihar jail, where he has been for the last five years facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

He contested the election as an independent candidate. Since he was in jail, his two sons led his campaign, which started just two weeks before the Baramulla constituency voted in the fifth polling phase on May 20.

As the election results were announced, jubilant scenes unfolded across North Kashmir. Men, women, and children took to the streets, expressing their joy and solidarity with Rashid. The atmosphere was electric as firecrackers lit up the skies in Rashid’s native village, and songs of victory echoed through the valleys.

Residents voiced their hopes that Rashid’s victory would lead to his prompt release. “We believe this victory will pave the way for Engineer Rashid’s freedom. He is a leader who truly understands the aspirations of the people,” said a local supporter.

Incarcerated for his vocal stance on various issues affecting the velley, Engineer Rashid’s electoral triumph has not only sent ripples through the political landscape but also highlighted the resilience and determination of his supporters.

“We are optimistic that Rashid’s win will bring about positive developments for North Kashmir,” said another supporter amidst the celebrations.”