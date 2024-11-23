Statehood first, special status next: Omar Abdullah

Says restoration of statehood needed to release prisoners

Srinagar, Nov 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated on Friday that the resolution on special status, recently passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, has not been rejected, and the government remains committed to pursuing it.

Speaking on the sidelines of the e-inaugural ceremony of the Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (Chrysanthemum Theme Garden), Omar stated, “The resolution was passed by the majority of members in the Legislative Assembly. It is still alive and has not been rejected. The door remains open. There are certain things that people want and we can’t fulfill them since this is a UT. Let us first restore statehood, and then we will pursue the matter further.”

When asked about the role of Congress, the Chief minister said “Congress is not part of our government, they are supporting us from the outside. Our govt has brought in this resolution and other than BJP, most of the MLAs passed it, including Congress. BJP targeted Congress…then Congress became helpless and they had to dilute this a little bit but it won’t make any difference,” said Omar Abdullah.

“Had there been nothing in the resolution, the Prime Minister and Home Minister would not have repeatedly referred to it, which highlights its significance,” the Chief minister added.

However, on the issue of releasing political prisoners, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for the restoration of statehood, as the central government currently holds jurisdiction over security, policing, and law and order in the region. “From day one, we have been demanding the restoration of statehood, as many issues can only be addressed by a state government,” Omar added.

Regarding the misuse of the verification process, the Chief Minister addressed concerns noting that it had been weaponized to harass people. He assured that efforts are being made to bring more leniency into the process moving forward. “The way verification was weaponized to harass people has been restricted,” he said.

Omar said that the government is working on reducing electricity cuts during winter. “I met the power minister in Delhi, and additional quotas have been sanctioned,” he said. “Areas with minimal electricity theft and regular payments will see fewer power cuts,” he added.

Omar also said that incidents of torture in police camps are deeply unfortunate. “I hope the army conducts a transparent investigation and takes strict action against those found guilty,” he said. “Such incidents must not be repeated, and justice should be delivered swiftly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of a hi-tech flower nursery and the creation of the Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, a Chrysanthemum theme garden at an estimated cost of Rs 4.83 crore and Rs 1.869 crore, respectively. The upgraded nursery at Poloview is expected to serve as both a resource center and an education hub, offering workshops and training for local gardeners.

The Chrysanthemum Garden, which will span 100 kanals, is expected to become a major autumn attraction with vibrant blooms in shades of yellow, red, pink, and purple.

Speaking on the significance of these projects, Omar Abdullah emphasised the role of gardens in Kashmir’s tourism heritage. “Kashmir has always been renowned for its gardens, from the Mughal era to today,” he said, referencing iconic gardens like Cheshmashahi, Nishat, and Shalimar. He noted that the Tulip Garden had already revolutionised the region’s tourism, extending the tourism season into March and April.

“The Chrysanthemum Garden will do for October and November what the Tulip Garden has done for spring,” Omar remarked, adding that the garden’s blooms would help attract tourists during the traditionally quieter autumn months.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the economic potential of such initiatives. “These projects will benefit the entire tourism ecosystem, from taxi drivers to houseboat owners,” he stated. Unlike tulips, which need to be imported, chrysanthemums can be locally grown, making the project more sustainable and cost-effective. “This will not only save foreign exchange but also support local growers,” he added.

Omar Abdullah praised the progress of local floriculturists, many of whom have turned small government grants into successful businesses. “Progressive growers across Kashmir are already seeing remarkable success in the floriculture sector, and they have created employment opportunities for others,” he said.

Addressing the broader issue of unemployment, Omar stressed the need to boost the private sector, particularly in agriculture, handicrafts, and floriculture, to tackle the region’s unemployment challenges. “We cannot provide government jobs to everyone. The private sector must play a vital role in driving growth and creating opportunities,” he said. “Expecting large-scale foreign factories to come here is unrealistic. We need to build on local industries and ensure sustainable growth.”

The event also saw the Chief Minister laud the role of the Parks and Gardens Department and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir in developing the Chrysanthemum Garden. He emphasised that, like the Tulip Garden, the Chrysanthemum garden would extend Kashmir’s tourist season and create new economic opportunities. The Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood Chrysanthemum Garden is expected to open in Autumn 2025, marking a new chapter in Kashmir’s tourism and floriculture development.

CM launches ‘Raabta’ to bridge gap between citizens & govt

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the CM, today inaugurated the CM’s Public Services & Outreach Office, marking a significant milestone toward fostering transparent and citizen-centric governance. The office, designed as a single-window platform, aims to ensure efficient grievance redressal and informed decision-making through data-driven monitoring and strategic communication.

The grievance redressal system, aptly named Raabta (meaning ‘connection’), serves as a vital bridge between citizens and the government. By combining robust digital systems with on-the-ground engagement, it ensures timely service delivery and responsive governance. During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the facility, reviewed its operations, and interacted with officers.

Commending the initiative, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of citizen engagement. He directed officers to ensure timely grievance resolution and proactive communication with the public. The office will adopt a hybrid communication approach, including an online grievance portal, a dedicated helpline, and periodic in-person interactive sessions, to effectively cater to all citizens.