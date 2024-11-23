CM Omar chairs cabinet meeting, approves LG’s address

Sub-committee formed to address reservation demands

Sets two-month deadline to tackle unemployment

Srinagar, Nov 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting of his government here on Friday during which various issues, including employment, reservation and recruitment processes, were discussed and directions were passed.

The cabinet, which discussed the growing demand for revising the reservation limit in government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, decided to form a sub-committee to engage with all stakeholders on the issue.

This meeting was Omar Abdullah led government’s second cabinet meeting in its first month of tenure.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, other ministers, and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo were present during the discussions.

Reliable source told Rising Kashmir the cabinet reviewed and approved the Lieutenant Governor’s recent address to the assembly. Ministers assured that all aspects highlighted in the speech are being incorporated into the government’s policies and actions, he said.

He said that to tackle the growing demand for changes in the reservation system for government jobs, the cabinet decided to establish a sub-committee which will engage with stakeholders and present recommendations for a balanced and inclusive policy.

He also said that employment emerged as a major topic during the meeting. The Chief Minister instructed all ministers to prioritize tackling unemployment within their departments, setting it as a key objective of the government’s 100-day agenda, he said.

He further said that the ministers have been tasked to identify concrete solutions and present actionable plans within two months.

The cabinet deliberated on the process for filling vacant government posts and whether these should be referred to the Public Service Commission or the Services Selection Recruitment Board, he said adding that advertisements for these positions would be issued promptly to expedite the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, Minister for Jal Shakti and Forests, Javed Ahmed Rana, who was part of cabinet meeting while speaking to reporters said that the election manifesto is now an official government agenda.

Welfare measures such as the provision of gas cylinders and other initiatives will be implemented without delay, he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah while speaking about the Cabinet meeting said that the cabinet has decided to establish a sub-committee comprising three ministers to review the reservation system.

“There is a growing feeling among the open-category youth that they are being deprived of their rights, while those under reservation fear losing theirs,” he said.

“The committee will take a holistic view of the matter and submit its report to the cabinet for a final decision,” he added.