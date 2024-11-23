Valid document holders to face no harassment: Div Comm

Srinagar, Nov 22: In the wake of recent road accidents, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri assured commuters on Friday that those with valid vehicle and two-wheeler documents would not face harassment. He emphasized that individuals complying with traffic regulations would be treated fairly, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to ensuring justice for all road users.

Addressing reporters in Srinagar, Bidhuri referred to the recent Tengapora Bypass accident as a “wake-up call” for all stakeholders. He stressed that road safety is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement. “Parents, teachers, and other community members must actively contribute to curbing road accidents,” he said.

Bidhuri also urged parents to discourage underage driving, noting, “We should not feel proud if a 15-year-old is riding a bike or driving a vehicle. No parent wants to see their child in the condition we witnessed after the Tengapora incident.” He called for moral education to instill road safety values in young people.

In response to growing concerns over road safety, the Divisional Commissioner announced plans to enhance traffic monitoring by installing additional CCTV cameras along the Kashmir highway and bypass roads. He highlighted the importance of these measures in bolstering both security and road safety. The administration will also repair and monitor non-functional cameras to ensure their effectiveness.

“This is an emotional and sensitive issue that requires a holistic approach beyond law enforcement,” Bidhuri remarked. “Moral education is essential to prevent such tragedies.” He underscored the importance of collective responsibility, calling on all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and law enforcement agencies, to fulfill their roles in safeguarding public safety.

Bidhuri reiterated that individuals with valid documents and licenses would not face any issues. “The law applies equally to everyone,” he stated, urging the community to work together in addressing road safety challenges.

The Divisional Commissioner concluded by reaffirming the administration’s dedication to improving road safety and ensuring justice for commuters, while urging the public to unite in tackling this pressing issue.