SMC Commissioner inspects NCAP works along NH-44

Srinagar, Jun 01: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Faz Lul Haseeb on Monday inspected various sites along the NH-44 Western Highway Corridor to review the progress of works being executed under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aimed at mitigating air pollution and improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) across one of the busiest traffic corridors in the city.

The visit was undertaken to assess the implementation and maintenance of ongoing and completed NCAP interventions designed to curb dust pollution, enhance environmental sustainability, and bring air quality levels within the prescribed standards.

During the inspection, the Commissioner took a comprehensive review of the works executed under NCAP and evaluated the effectiveness of dust suppression and pollution mitigation measures being undertaken along the highway corridor.

He emphasized the importance of timely completion of all ongoing works and directed the concerned agencies to ensure sustained maintenance of completed projects for achieving long-term environmental benefits.

Stressing the need for coordinated action, the Commissioner instructed all stakeholder departments to work in close collaboration to reduce vehicular dust emissions, improve roadside aesthetics, and strengthen efforts towards achieving the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme.

He further directed the concerned officers to expedite all pending works and ensure strict adherence to prescribed air quality standards.

The Commissioner also held detailed discussions with the officers regarding future strategies for strengthening air quality management initiatives along NH-44.

He underscored the significance of increasing urban green cover and directed the concerned departments to explore the possibilities of large-scale plantation drives and landscape enhancement measures along the corridor, keeping in view the holistic and sustainable development of the city.

Reaffirming SMC’s commitment towards environmental protection and sustainable urban development, the Commissioner emphasized that focused efforts under NCAP will continue to be strengthened to ensure cleaner air, healthier surroundings, and an improved quality of life for the residents of Srinagar.

The inspection was attended by the Joint Commissioner (Works), SMC, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), SMC, and Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Project Division-I, Srinagar, who briefed the Commissioner on the status of various interventions being undertaken under the programme.