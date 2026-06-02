NIT Sgr hosts seminar on strengthening social harmony through higher education

Srinagar, Jun 1: A seminar on “Fostering Social Harmony through Community Participation in Higher Education Institutes: A Discourse” was organized at the New Guest House, NIT Srinagar, by the Department of Physics in collaboration with Vidya Bharti Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan, Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Prant.

The seminar brought together academicians, researchers, and students to deliberate on the role of higher educational institutions in promoting social harmony, community participation, and value-based education.

The programme featured insightful lectures by Prof. J. N. Balia, Sunil Sharma, G. G. Sawhney, Rajeev, and Vijay Sharma, who emphasized the need for stronger engagement between educational institutions and society to foster inclusivity, mutual respect, and collective responsibility.

More than 30 participants, including faculty members, research scholars, and students from NIT Srinagar, the Central University of Kashmir, and the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, attended the seminar.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, said that institutions of higher learning have a crucial role in nurturing socially responsible citizens and fostering a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect. He emphasized that academic excellence must be complemented by community engagement and ethical values to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Atikur Rahman, said that higher educational institutions serve as important platforms for promoting dialogue, understanding, and social cohesion. He stressed the need for greater collaboration between academia and society to address contemporary challenges and strengthen the spirit of collective responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. J. N. Balia highlighted the transformative role of higher education in shaping socially conscious citizens. He said educational institutions must go beyond imparting knowledge and actively cultivate values such as empathy, tolerance, civic responsibility, and national integration. He noted that meaningful community engagement can help bridge social divides and promote harmony.

Dr Sunil Sharma emphasized the importance of fostering strong partnerships between educational institutions and local communities. He observed that students should be encouraged to participate in outreach programmes, volunteer activities, and community development initiatives, enabling them to develop leadership qualities while contributing to societal well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Dr G. G. Sawhney underscored the significance of value-based education in addressing contemporary social challenges. He said institutions have a responsibility to nurture ethical leadership, mutual respect, and a spirit of cooperation among students. He called for creating inclusive academic environments where diversity is respected and celebrated.

Rajeev stressed that higher educational institutions can serve as catalysts for social transformation by promoting active citizenship and community participation. He said collaborative engagement between academia, civil society, and local communities can help address social concerns while fostering a sense of collective responsibility among youth.

In his remarks, Dr Vijay Sharma said that social harmony is built through continuous dialogue, trust, and shared values. He encouraged students and scholars to actively contribute to community welfare initiatives and use their knowledge and expertise for the betterment of society.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Vijay Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, and Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Srinagar.