Dir Agri reviews implementation of Khet Bachao Abhiyan

Srinagar, Jun 01: Director Agriculture Kashmir on Monday reviewed the implementation of the month-long “Khet Bachao Abhiyan” during a meeting with all Chief Agriculture Officers of Kashmir Division.

The campaign is being conducted from 1st June to 30th June, 2026 to promote sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural practices among the farming community.

During the review meeting, the Director assessed the preparedness and action plan of all districts and emphasized the need for effective grassroots-level outreach to ensure the successful implementation of the mission.

He impressed upon the officers to intensify activities related to the promotion of Natural Farming, judicious and balanced use of fertilizers, soil sampling, and dissemination of Soil Health Cards among farmers. He also stressed the importance of creating awareness regarding soil health management and conservation of agricultural land for sustainable crop production.

The Director directed the field functionaries to conduct extensive awareness programmes, demonstrations, farmer interactions, and educational campaigns involving farmers, students, and other stakeholders throughout the campaign period.

He emphasized that the active participation of educational institutions and youth would play a vital role in spreading awareness about soil conservation and sustainable farming practices.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, the Director said that the campaign aims to safeguard soil fertility, reduce indiscriminate use of chemical inputs, and encourage environmentally sustainable agricultural practices for long-term productivity and food security.

The officers assured the Director that all planned activities under the Khet Bachao Abhiyan would be carried out in a mission mode across the Kashmir Division during the month-long campaign.