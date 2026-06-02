DC Srinagar chairs meeting of revenue officers

Srinagar, Jun 01: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, on Monday chaired a review meeting of senior Revenue Officers at the Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex to assess tehsil-wise progress on key revenue matters and delivery of revenue related services.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, SDM West Irfan Bahadur, SDM East Zubair Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Umar Gulzar all Tehsildars and other concerned.

At the outset, the DC reviewed the status of various revenue-related initiatives and commended the dedicated efforts of Officers and field functionaries in accelerating the digitisation process and ensuring the timely completion of assigned targets and emphasized the need to sustain the momentum and ensure the timely completion of the remaining tasks and reforms within the prescribed timelines.

During the meeting, the DC was informed that Srinagar district comprises 137 villages, each having its own Jamabandi record, all of which shall be uploaded on the designated portal. He was further informed that to ensure accuracy and transparency, the digitised records were taken to the villages and read out in public. Registers shall also be maintained in each village to record grievances raised by residents, thereby ensuring community participation in the verification process.

While reviewing the implementation of the online portal, (jkzameensudar.jk.gov.in), the DC stressed the need for the timely redressal of grievances registered on the portal and directed Officers to clear any pendency at the earliest. He also emphasized the uploading of complete Jamabandi records in PDF format.

During the meeting, the DC also reviewed the status of the PM SVAMITVA Scheme and sub-parcelization of mother maps. He directed the concerned officers to ensure completion of targets under these initiatives in a time-bound manner.

The DC further urged the officers to continue working with dedication and professionalism to strengthen public confidence in the Revenue Administration and ensure efficient, transparent and citizen-centric service delivery within the PSGA timelines across the District.