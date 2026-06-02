IGNOU June exams begin; 38,000 appear in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jun 01: The June 2026 Term-End Examinations of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes commenced on Monday across Kashmir Division and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The examinations, being conducted in both pen-and-paper and Computer Based Test (CBT) modes, will continue till July 21, 2026.

The IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar is conducting the examinations at 37 examination centres established in Government Degree Colleges across Kashmir and Ladakh. A total of 38,562 students are appearing in 2,06,570 sittings during the examination session.

The University has activated the online link for downloading hall tickets of eligible learners. Examination schedules and instructions have been made available on the hall tickets issued to students.

Learners registered for Practical and Laboratory courses, including BLIS programmes, have been advised to contact the Regional Centre Srinagar for details regarding examination venues and schedules. IGNOU has clarified that no request for change of examination centre will be entertained.

Students have been instructed to carry their hall tickets along with valid IGNOU Identity Cards to the examination centres. Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are prohibited inside examination halls.

Regional Director, A. H. Rizvi, stated that necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of examinations.

He appreciated the support extended by the local administration, security agencies, postal authorities, Principals and examination superintendents of Government Degree Colleges in facilitating the examination process across Kashmir and Ladakh.

For examination-related assistance, learners may contact IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar on phone number 0194-3102403 during office hours or through email at admissionrcsrinagar@ignou.ac.in.