Apollo Hospitals aims to bring advanced plastic surgery innovations to Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 1: Reinforcing its commitment to expanding advanced healthcare access nationwide, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, hosted an awareness session on the latest advancements in plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery in Srinagar.

The session was led by Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Senior Consultant – Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, who addressed the growing scope of plastic surgery, emerging technologies, and the importance of safe, ethical practices in the field.

He also assured the gathering of students and doctors to bring the innovation to Kashmir, beginning with the consultations at various places.

“With increasing awareness and accessibility, plastic surgery today goes far beyond cosmetic enhancements. It plays a critical role in reconstructive procedures following trauma, cancer surgeries, congenital deformities, and burns,” Dr Singh said.

Speaking at the event, held at Kashmir’s premier medical institute, Dr. Singh emphasised how advancements in minimally invasive techniques, microsurgery, and regenerative procedures are improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery time.

He also highlighted the importance of choosing qualified and experienced surgeons, noting that patient safety, ethical standards, and informed decision-making remain the cornerstone of successful outcomes.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the event, Dr Singh said that plastic surgery is not just about enhancing appearance, but about restoring function, confidence, and quality of life.

“With the advent of advanced techniques and technology, we can achieve more precise, safer, and natural-looking results. At Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, we follow a patient-first approach, ensuring that every procedure is backed by strong ethical practices, clinical expertise, and comprehensive care,” he said.

“We aim to empower patients with the right information so they can make informed decisions about their treatment journey,” Dr Singh added.

Dr Singh’s awareness session also shed light on the rising demand for both reconstructive and aesthetic procedures in India, driven by increased awareness, evolving lifestyles, and improved access to specialised care. He further discussed the importance of continuous training and skill development among surgeons to meet this growing demand.

Through such initiatives, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals aims to bridge the gap in access to advanced medical care and bring world-class expertise to cities like Srinagar.