Inter-School Zonal Level Tournament concludes in Doda

Doda June 03: The Inter-School Zonal Level tournament for U 14 and U17 boys and girls concluded successfully in district Doda.

The event was organized under the supervision of District Development Commissioner Harvinder Singh and on the directions of the Director of Youth Services and Sports J&K Subash Chander Chibber. The tournament featured competitions in different disciplines as outlined in the annual calendar activity for 2024-25.

The tournament was guided by the Joint Director of Youth Services and Sports Ved Prakash.