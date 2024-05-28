Shree Machail Mata Yatra Crosses 4K mark

The revered Shree Machail Yatra has commenced with devotees paying visit to the shrine situated amid the mountainous Machail area of the Sapphire Land of Paddar Sub Division of District Kishtwar.

Pertinent to mention that every year, the celebrations on the eve Baisakhi witness the auspicious opening of the Kappat (Door) at the Shree Chandi Mata Temple which marks the beginning of one of the most significant pilgrimages in the Jammu Division, second only to the Shri Mata Vasihno Devi Yatra.

The popularity of Shree Machail Yatra has soared in recent years, with over 2 Lakhs pilgrims visiting last year alone. The Pilgrims began arriving in the tens following the opening of the temple doors and the number grows to hundreds and thousands till the holy mace (Chhari) procession in August Month.

According to officials, this year 4,000 pilgrims have visited Machail Bhawan till date. Today, 26 pilgrims, including 22 males and 4 females had darshan taking the total number to 4,106.

After the last snowfall in April month this year, the weather at Machail Bhawan is now getting clear day by day, ensuring a smooth experience for the devotees ahead.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, in collaboration with the district administration Kishtwar and local administration, are diligently working to make comprehensive arrangements for the Yatris for this year’s yatra.

Initially, the Aora Langer near Bhawan Machail is offering meals to the pilgrims and more langars will be established by devotees in coming days.

Additionally, lodging facilities at the Yatri Bhawan, Sapphire Guest House by district administration Kishtwar besides various tent accommodations are available to ensure comfort for the visitors.

With the footfall expected to exceed 3 Lakh this year, the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav has asked the stakeholder departments to expedite infrastructure projects. These include improvement in Yatri Bhawan of Gulabgarh, up-gradation of roads, water supply, construction of footpaths, provision for better sanitation and Security to ensure a safe and pleasant journey for the pilgrims.

The addition of road Mavoo onwards on the Gulabgarh to Machail axis, new bridges, and repair of existing infrastructure aim to provide a safe, and hassle-free experience to Yatris amid challenging geography.

The facilities as per the increasing footfall will be enhanced for the Yatris including to and fro chopper facility from Gulabgarh to Machail for more comfortable spiritual journey.

Dr. Devansh Yadav has urged pilgrims to get updated information about Machail Yatra on the official website https://shrimachailmatayatra.com. “The pilgrims can get detailed information regarding the Yatra, including the weather condition, routes, and other facilities. This resource is designed to help pilgrims stay informed and address any queries they may have,” he said.